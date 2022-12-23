HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Gray Television by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GTN opened at $10.29 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $957.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.70 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,950 shares of company stock worth $1,397,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

