HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

