HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SouthState by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,883. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

