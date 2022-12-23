HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,823 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

