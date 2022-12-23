HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

NYSE:BLK opened at $703.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $684.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

