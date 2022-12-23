HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.92 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

