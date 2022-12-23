Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 850 ($10.33) to GBX 790 ($9.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 547 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 565.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 802.02. The firm has a market cap of £489.58 million and a PE ratio of 1,367.50. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 495.42 ($6.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.27).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

