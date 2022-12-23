HNP Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

ADM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

