HNP Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

