HNP Capital LLC Purchases 3,256 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 417,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.29. 5,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,597. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

