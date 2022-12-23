HNP Capital LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

