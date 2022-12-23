HNP Capital LLC Sells 79,266 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,266 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 115,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

