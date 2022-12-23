HNP Capital LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

