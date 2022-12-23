Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.