Horizen One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.52 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Horizen has a market cap of $116.10 million and $5.52 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.81 or 0.00052292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00236848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,178,306 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.