HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 126.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 174.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.