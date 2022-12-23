Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Shares Up 100%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) shares shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 24,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 84,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Hunter Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$521,410.00 and a PE ratio of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

