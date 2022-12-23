Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $654.33 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $654.33 million and $167,452.73 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $16,790.87 or 0.99839492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

