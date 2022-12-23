Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.79 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.73 ($0.09), with a volume of 5,375,939 shares.

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £155.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.50.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.