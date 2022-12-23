IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.25. 1,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.19 and a 200 day moving average of $372.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

