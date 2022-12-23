Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 23.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,212,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN opened at $195.78 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day moving average of $207.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

