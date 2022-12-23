Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 106,419 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $101,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.68. 2,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.21.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

