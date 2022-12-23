Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading 20.9% Higher

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) were up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.