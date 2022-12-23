ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,849,119 shares.The stock last traded at $12.16 and had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 821.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

