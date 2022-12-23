InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 7.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 9.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 1.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 84,250 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

