InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.59

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.15. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 17,124 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InnovAge by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

