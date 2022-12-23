Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $54,000.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,384 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,781.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

