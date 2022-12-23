Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $54,000.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,384 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,781.20.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.
Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
