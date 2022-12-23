Insider Buying: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Director Acquires $74,575.00 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) Director Michael Mcshane acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FET opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.97. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

