Insider Buying: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Director Acquires $74,575.00 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) Director Michael Mcshane acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FET opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.97. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
