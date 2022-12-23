Insider Selling: Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Insider Sells £280,000 in Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total value of £280,000 ($340,136.05).

Accrol Group Stock Down 1.0 %

LON ACRL opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.34) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.90 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.56 million and a PE ratio of -17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

