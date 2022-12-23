Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells $13,192.68 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $13,192.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 83,151 shares in the company, valued at $289,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25.

BlackBerry Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,863,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,230. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 135.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 292,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 168,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 770,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 128,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 150.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,490,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 896,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.