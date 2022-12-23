Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DCO opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DCO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 24.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 22.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 52.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

