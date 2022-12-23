Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Sells $167,571.36 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ForgeRock Price Performance
Shares of FORG stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ForgeRock by 327.7% in the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after buying an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.