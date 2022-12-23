Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Sells $167,571.36 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of FORG stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ForgeRock by 327.7% in the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after buying an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ForgeRock Company Profile

FORG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

