Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Sells $91,424.64 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Invitae Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

