Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $15,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,513,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,154,160.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $25,971.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PRT opened at $7.13 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.