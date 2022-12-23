Insider Selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PIPR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. 62,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

