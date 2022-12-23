Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $38,445.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60.

IOT opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $113,432,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 41.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,714 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

