Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $43,662.85 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
