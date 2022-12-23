Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells $49,533.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $49,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,891,941.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $201,614.40.

Tucows Stock Down 0.1 %

Tucows stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in Tucows by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 242,711 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 105,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tucows by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Articles

