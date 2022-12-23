Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells $49,533.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $49,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,891,941.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $201,614.40.
Tucows Stock Down 0.1 %
Tucows stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
