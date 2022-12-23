Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Inspirato in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ISPO. Piper Sandler downgraded Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Inspirato Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $1.18 on Friday. Inspirato has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inspirato by 78.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.