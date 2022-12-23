Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $6,170,896.47 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $259.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.88. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 131.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,894,000 after buying an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,823,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

