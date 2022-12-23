Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.68. 833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

