Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock worth $1,140,569 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $265,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

