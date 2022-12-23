International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.