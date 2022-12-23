International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Raised by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.