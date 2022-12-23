Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPG opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.