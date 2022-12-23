Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.