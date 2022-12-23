Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

