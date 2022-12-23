Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $56,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

