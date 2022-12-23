Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,356,000 after buying an additional 1,564,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798,279 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 254,631 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

