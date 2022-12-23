Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 23rd (AMTI, BHOOY, CVGI, EIX, FOLD, FRBA, PARA, SEIC, SINGY, SWIR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 23rd:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating. Loop Capital currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

