Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 23rd (AMTI, BHOOY, CVGI, EIX, FOLD, FRBA, PARA, SEIC, SINGY, SWIR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 23rd:
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating. Loop Capital currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.